Last minute tax deadline tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s not much time left to file taxes. Monday, May 17 is the nationwide deadline.

The Idaho State Tax Commission recommends filing online if you haven’t filed yet.

Online filing gives immediate confirmation. Also, if someone qualifies for a refund, the direct deposit comes quicker.

Those who make under $72,000 a year qualify to e-file for free.

Officials say last year, nearly 600,000 Idahoans qualified.

If you can’t file your Idaho income tax return by Monday, you can get an extension by paying enough of your total tax due.

“To figure that out you can use our Form 51,” said Renee Eymann, public information officer sr. with the Idaho State Tax Commission. “Basically, you need pay either an estimate 80% of the tax you owe for your 2020 return or 100% of the tax that you paid on your tax return last year.”

If you would rather file on paper, all mail just has to be postmarked by May 17 to be considered on time.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.