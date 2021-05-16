St. Luke’s Children’s warns of reliance on anti-choking devices

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital experts are warning parents of young children from relying on anti-choking devices.

The Health System says they are hearing more and more about hand held anti-choking devices being given as gifts for baby showers.

However, according to St. Luke’s many of the products say devices should not be used on babies under 12 months or under 22 pounds, S

Officials fear parents or guardians could feel a false sense of security with these devices and may not learn CRP or the Heimlich maneuver.

St. Luke’s Children’s Pediatric Emergency Department Director Dr. Allison Gauthier says when someone is choking it is imperative to rely on CPR and Heimlich maneuver

“The recommendation is to start right away and I worry that people will feel they need this device to provide that care, and the truth is that they don’t,” said Gauthier

Gauthier also adds while choking is dangerous among young children, it is not the leading cause of death.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.