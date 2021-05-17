44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020.

The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials.

Officers can lose their certification based on various allegations of misconduct, including drinking on duty or lying during an investigation.

The newspaper says officers decertified in 2020 include a sheriff who was found guilty of raping a minor and an officer who pled guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from clients of his property-management business.

Since 2002, the database shows 486 Idaho officers have been decertified.

