Academic All-Star — Rilla Kincaid

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Rilla Kincaid from Twin Falls Christian Academy.

Rilla has a 3.8 GPA and is on Honor Roll.

She volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Valley House, Magic Valley Animal Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Twin Falls Public Library, and Syringa Place (Assisted Living.) She is actively involved in Piano and Basketball.

She earned the Habilitative Supports Certification. She won several academic awards such as Science and Math awards.

Her favorite subject is British Literature, and she plans to study Music at College of Southern Idaho.

Congratulations Rilla Kincaid, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

