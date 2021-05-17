Air Force Commander shares her mental health story in the hopes it will inspire others to get help if needed

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Air Force Commander at Mountain Home Air Force Base is sharing her mental health story and hoping it will encourage people to seek professional help if they are struggling with mental health too.

Lt. Col. Angelina Stephens has been in the air force for 18 years.

As the commander of the 366th Maintenance Squadron, many people come to her for advice, or as a shoulder to lean on.

“Sharing my story was important to me because I have a lot of airmen in my unit now that have shared their stories with me and are struggling,” said Lt. Col. Angelina Stephens.

Mental wellness has been important to Stephens for years as she has lost many colleagues to suicide throughout her career in the Air Force.

But when she struggled with postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, and suicidal ideations, she struggled alone for a long time.

“My own experience wasn’t something I shared until a long way into that journey, because it wasn’t something I acknowledged and faced and got as much help for as I should have,” said Lt. Col. Stephens.

In a video and an article that was released last week, she brings light to the thoughts she was having after her son Logan was born.

“Was this constant battle between the severe depression, which was just an overwhelming darkness convincing me that the world would be better without me, and severe postpartum anxiety which is hard to put into words, but it’s like nightmares going on in the background all day every day, no matter what else was going on, and it took all the extra energy I had to see past it,” said Lt. Col. Stephens.

It wasn’t until her son was one years old when she reached out for help, and by sharing her story, she wants people in the Air Force to not be afraid to speak out.

“Just hope that telling this story and normalizing the conversation, so people don’t feel like it is so embarrassing and scary to talk about, to help people feel like the stigma isn’t there to prevent them from getting help, just normalize the conversation around mental health a little bit,” said Lt. Col. Stephens.

