Bench, Archie “Ned”

BURLEY—Archie “Ned” Bench of Burley, Idaho, passed away after a courageous battle with COPD on May 11, 2021 at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

Ned was born September 11, 1945, to Fransis Lander Bench and Genevieve (Moon) Bench in Blackfoot Idaho. He was the fifth of nine children. He grew up in the Blackfoot area and learned early to work hard on the family farm. He had two children, Carrie and Lannie, and gained four bonus children when he met the love of his life, Vicki. Together they managed a convenience store, the White Eagle Drive-Thru, in Blackfoot, Idaho, for eight years. They sold their store in 2004 so that they could move to Burley to be closer to family. Ned had an outgoing personality and loved being around people. He worked at Redder’s Showcase for five years. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there helping and connecting with customers.

Ned was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He dedicated a lot of time throughout his life serving in several callings. He had a deep faith that helped him through many trials and he loved sharing it with others. Ned had the kindest soul. He had a way of making everybody feel special. He was always thinking of ways to help and serve others. Ned had a passion for golfing. He loved spending time out on the golf course with his family and many golf buddies. Above everything else, he loved his family. He always said his family was his “jewels” for they were so precious to him. He was able to be a part of many adventures with his family. He was a go-with-the-flow kind of guy and was always ready for an adventure with a smile and a positive attitude. Ned is survived by his wife, Vicki (Taylor) Bench; his siblings, Fransis DeLoy (Pamela) Bench, Esther (Carl) Winkler, Judy (Dana) Honeycutt, Debra (Max) Webb; and children, Karrie Bench of Idaho Falls, Lannie Bench of Idaho Falls, Rody (Heather) Cummings of Boise, Cindy (Brent) Young of Burley, and Annie Lilya of Burley. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two more great-grandchildren to be coming soon.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Golda Genevieve Bench, Dixie Trappett, Jay Edwin Bench, and Pennie Leeann Balmforth.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.