Exit 201 to be closed for ten days starting May 18

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Exit 201 on Interstate 84 will close on Tuesday, May 18. for ten days as construction begins to resurface eight miles of Idaho Highway 25 from the I-84 interchange to Paul.

All ramps at Exit 201 and ID-25 underneath the interstate will be closed from May 18. through May 27. to allow for crews to reconstruct the roadway. Drivers on I-84 will need to use Exits 194 or 208 during this time. County roads will not be affected.

“Closing the ramps and a small section of ID-25 underneath the interstate will allow our crews to safely and efficiently complete work in the area,” ITD Project Manager Sam Purser said. “This project will provide a better driving surface for motorists and help extend the life of the roadway.”

Work on ID-25 north of the interchange will also start on Monday, May 17. This work will reduce the highway to one lane during working hours, which are scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of working hours, all lanes will be open.

Construction will take until August to complete.

