Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex

Meadowbrook apartment complex on fire
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fire has broken out in the Meadowbrook apartment complex on Clear Lakes Road in Buhl.

Fire officials responded to a call about a fire around 6:26 pm, and about 10 and 16 units are directly affected by the fire, with an additional 6 and 10 additional units sustaining smoke damage.

The Red Cross has been called in, with food being provided for families who have been displaced.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Officials from buhl are responding to the blaze and neighboring agencies have been requested.

