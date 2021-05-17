Advertisement

Gov. Little appoints Lewiston professor, to replace Rep. von Ehlinger

KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise
KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little has appointed a professor and businesswoman from Lewiston to replace Representative Aaron von Ehlinger after he resigned.

Little announced the appointment of Lori McCann on Monday. Her term starts immediately and continues until the next general election.

McCann has lived in Nez Perce County for 50 years. She graduated from Lewiston High School and the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s degree in education.

Her professional experience includes working as a professor at Lewis Clark State College and helping run her family’s law office as well as the family-owned McCann Ranch and Livestock Co. and a family-owned residential and commercial rental business.

Little’s office says, McCann’s extensive community involvement includes serving as incoming president of the Lewis Clark State College Foundation Board of Directors, member of the Idaho Community Foundation Board of Directors, and member of the Idaho Business for Education board of directors and executive committee.

McCann is married with four adult children and 10 grandchildren.

