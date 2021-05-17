Idaho Freedom Foundation holds Twin Falls event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church, the Idaho Freedom Foundation presented on the importance of Social Justice and Critical Race Theory being defeated in the Idaho Education System, and why it’s a dangerous ideology comparable to communism.

“It takes this idea that people are oppressed and oppressors, Karl Marx based that on class in society. Well, Critical Race Theorists take out class and put in race,” said Anna Miller, education and policy analyst for the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

She added the ideology seeks to divide people. It advocates for the overthrow of capitalism by implying white Americans are complicit in systemic racism in society and are the reason for it. Hilber Nelson, who attended the event on Saturday, agrees with the interpretation

“[People say] ‘I don’t have wealth, or I don’t have this job, or I don’t live in this neighborhood because there is an oppressor that is keeping me down,’ ’’ said Nelson. “Rather than stating, ‘I need to go out and get a job, and I need to go out and do those things for myself.”

Miller said the Ideology of Social Justice and Critical Race Theory started as an academic discipline in the Frankfurt School in the 1930′s, but this specific Social Justice agenda accelerated in the 2010′s. It saw a very rapid expansion of it last year, as a result of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“It accuses people of being racist simply because of the color of their skin,” said Nelson. “It is all about your skin color and what group you belong to, not your identity as an individual, So it has become kind of trendy and cool, and that is what ‘woke’ is all about.”

During the most recent legislative session, the Idaho Freedom Foundation worked with lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at protecting students from having to adopt or adhere to the tenets of Social justice and Critical Race Theory. They also aided in budget reallocations, leading to cutting $2.5 million in Social Justice spending from university budgets. Some lawmakers felt the cuts should have been even larger.

“But we acknowledge there is far more than $2.5 million in our higher education system being dedicated toward teaching — well not teaching — promoting and advocating for Critical Race Theory and Social Justice promotion in our universities,” said Rep. Ron Nate (R) during a debate about HB 387 in early May.

During that same May debate, Rep. Chris Mathias (D) argued Social Justice and Critical Race Theory merely try to explain the present through a more representative version of the past, and to varying extents, America’s social institutions are embedded with some bias toward people of color.

“Housing, health care, education, wealth, income, people of color always come out on the losing end, and I don’t think it unfair to acknowledge it,” Mathias said. “It does not judge all of us and subject us to predetermined outcomes. It just acknowledges realities that are hard for a lot of people to acknowledge.”

He explained that Critical Race Theory does not universally hold that systemic racism in America is irredeemable. In fact, it argues the opposite. Mathias additionally stated he believes it is an overreach for people to insinuate institutions of higher learning are indoctrinating students to hate America and its values.

“The State Board of Education is pretty clear on this. Faculty may not force students to make personal or political decisions, and all of the institutions know that is their North Star,” Mathias said.

He ended by saying Social Justice and Critical Race Theory should be examined and looked at objectively, based on the theories themselves. The ideology should not be viewed by someone’s interpretation of those theories, especially when the people who are interpreting that theory don’t like it.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, however, indicated they have evidence pointing to the contrary. Miller said a group of teachers in the Boise School District called her and stated they were required to participate in a Privilege Walk.

“In a Privilege Walk, teachers and staff members are lined up, told to deconstruct their cultural and sexual identities and rate themselves based on their power and their privilege,” Miller said.

At the end of Saturday’s event, Miller stated one of their missions is encouraging Idahoans to keep the pressure on lawmakers to stop the spread of Social justice and Critical Race Theory in the educational system.

“We believe public funding is one mechanism of that. We don’t believe we should be funding an ideology that points to our demise. If universities are not reforming we will be pushing for more cuts to be made,” said Miller. “For K-12 school choice is absolutely a huge part. One step toward reforming the K-12 system is just to allow families to go to school where their needs are met.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.