Idaho gas prices go up four cents, U.S. average jumps eight

AAA says that growing fuel demand is pushing prices higher in Idaho and across the country
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Gem State drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average went up by eight cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years.

AAA says that growing fuel demand is pushing prices higher in Idaho and across the country, while some parts of the Eastern U.S. have also been affected by tight supplies in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

While the pipeline is back online and stocks are slowly being replenished this week, resurgent Memorial Day travel and loosening COVID-19 restrictions mean that more expensive fill-ups are here for the foreseeable future.

“When the CDC issued guidance that fully vaccinated persons can travel throughout the U.S. at little risk to their health, it sent a strong signal to many that it’s time for a vacation,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But the follow-up announcement that vaccinated people may also not need to wear masks in many indoor locations makes travel all the more enticing. Gasoline is the lifeblood of any road trip, so we could see the floodgates open this spring and early summer.”

