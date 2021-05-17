Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company.

Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.

“We will never call and demand payment over the phone,” said Idaho Power Regional Customer Relations Manager Jim Mason. “We’ve also heard folks are receiving calls saying their meter is damaged and they must pay a deposit or pay for that right away. We never require payment for a defective meter.”

Mason added if you receive a call and have any suspicion at all, he suggests you hang up and call Idaho Power to confirm whether the message you were told is legitimate.

