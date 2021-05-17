Advertisement

IDOC seeks walkaway in Idaho Falls

Zach Dell Heward is white, 35-years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds
Zach Dell Heward (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Correction)
Zach Dell Heward (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Correction)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking an Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked from his job in the community.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm with images of Buddha, flowers and skeletons.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm with images of Buddha, flowers and skeletons.

Heward’s record includes convictions in Bonneville County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of grand theft. He was to be eligible for parole on Aug. 20, 2021. His sentence was to be satisfied on Aug. 19, 2026.

Anyone with information about Heward’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

