Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is in need of more volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is looking for more volunteers to help the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill people to get to doctor’s appointments or procedures.

As more people are able to go back to their doctor’s appointments in person, and medical procedures are not being postponed anymore, many people in the community are in need of help going to and from.

Volunteers with Interlink Caregivers will be able to help keep people in their homes longer as well as make a real difference in the lives of senior citizens in this community.

“All of our volunteers say it’s one of the best experiences they’ve ever had, it just really makes them feel better, you get friendship, you have a worth of having people help people get out of their homes, the people are so grateful,” said Jeanette Roe, the executive director of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers. “We’ve had a lot of surveys’s going on, and a lot of them say if we did not have this we don’t know how we would be able to live.”

Volunteers are able to choose their own hours. To become a volunteer, visit their website or call (208) 733-6333.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.