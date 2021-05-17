Advertisement

McClure, Sharon

May 12, 2021, age 72
Sharon LaRue McClure, 72, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHOSHONE—Sharon LaRue McClure, 72, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Sharon LaRue Appell was born on November 15, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho, the daughter of Edward and Eula (Moore) Appell.  She was raised and educated in Richfield.

Sharon married Steven McClure on November 27, 1970 in Elko, Nevada.  He preceded her in death on December 20, 1999.

She is survived by: two sons – Steven McClure of Shoshone and Scott (Anita) McClure of Twin Falls; one daughter – Shelli (Paul) Norman of Boise; one brother – Pete (Joy) Appell of Richfield; one sister - Iona (Bob) Kodesh of Wendell; and five grandchildren – Michael, Ashley, Kaela, Kolby and Matthew McClure.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents – Edward and Eula Appell.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

The family wishes that all in attendance at the graveside service follow them to Sharon’s residence for fellowship and refreshments.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

