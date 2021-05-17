Pets adjusting as owners return to work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boom in pet adoptions took place during the pandemic. Now, as people are largely returning to work given COVID-19 restrictions loosening, pets are having to adjust to their owners’ new schedules.

If you adopted a pet during the pandemic and are returning to work, one Twin Falls dog trainer detailed why this change in schedule can be difficult for pets.

“They get so used to being around us 24/7 that when our lives start to go back to normal, the dog is left not really understanding what’s happening with the change in routine,” said Brittany Triner of Saragold Kennels.

Triner recommended a few way to help ease your dog’s adjustment to the new schedule.

“Really, what we recommend is ahead of time getting your dog used to the work schedule or going out of the house for periods of time and practicing with the dog being home alone for short periods,” Triner said.

Triner added if your dog develops a habit of escaping the yard, you can bury a wire panel under the fence or install coyote rollers to help keep your dog contained in the yard. She also suggested utilizing a dog day care service as a way to provide a safe outlet for your animal, if needed.

According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, previously adopted pets were returned to the shelter at a higher than usual rate when people began to shift from remote back to in-person working situations. Pets are, however, still being adopted at a high rate with over 85 animals being adopted on average monthly.

