Advertisement

Pets adjusting as owners return to work

A boom in pet adoptions took place during the pandemic. Now, as people are largely returning to work given COVID-19 restrictions loosening, pets are having to adjust to their owners’ new schedules.
A boom in pet adoptions took place during the pandemic. Now, as people are largely returning to...
A boom in pet adoptions took place during the pandemic. Now, as people are largely returning to work given COVID-19 restrictions loosening, pets are having to adjust to their owners’ new schedules.
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boom in pet adoptions took place during the pandemic. Now, as people are largely returning to work given COVID-19 restrictions loosening, pets are having to adjust to their owners’ new schedules.

If you adopted a pet during the pandemic and are returning to work, one Twin Falls dog trainer detailed why this change in schedule can be difficult for pets.

“They get so used to being around us 24/7 that when our lives start to go back to normal, the dog is left not really understanding what’s happening with the change in routine,” said Brittany Triner of Saragold Kennels.

Triner recommended a few way to help ease your dog’s adjustment to the new schedule.

“Really, what we recommend is ahead of time getting your dog used to the work schedule or going out of the house for periods of time and practicing with the dog being home alone for short periods,” Triner said.

Triner added if your dog develops a habit of escaping the yard, you can bury a wire panel under the fence or install coyote rollers to help keep your dog contained in the yard. She also suggested utilizing a dog day care service as a way to provide a safe outlet for your animal, if needed.

According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, previously adopted pets were returned to the shelter at a higher than usual rate when people began to shift from remote back to in-person working situations. Pets are, however, still being adopted at a high rate with over 85 animals being adopted on average monthly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”
This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials stand guard at the...
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park
Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park

Latest News

This week’s Academic All Star is Rilla Kincaid from Twin Falls Christian Academy.
Academic All-Star — Rilla Kincaid
5-16 weather update
5-16 weather update
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
Beginning of a summer of car cruising
A&W Cruise Night kicks off summer car cruising season