Pocatello man pleads guilty to fatally hitting cyclist

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges.

Tyler Carter of Pocatello has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charge.

Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020.

According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.

