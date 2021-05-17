Advertisement

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court seemingly ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.

The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirmed it 19 years later.

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

