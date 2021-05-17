Twin Falls visitors have mixed views on new CDC guidance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Thursday the country took a big step toward returning to normalcy, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Before the weekend hit, KMVT talked to some people in Twin Falls to see how they are reacting to the news, and if they will be changing their routines now.

The CDC is no longer recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds- or most indoor settings. Some exceptions for indoors are public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons.

The South Central Public Health District said the announcement is great news for Idahoans who are fully vaccinated and want to return to their daily routines.

“Many of us are going to be able to pick up those activities we have been missing for the last 14 months, year. This is great news,” said Brianna Bodily, ‎Public Information Officer for the ‎South Central Public Health District.

Roland Salazar, who was traveling through Twin Falls with his wife on their way to Yellowstone, on Friday, said the news might allow them to enjoy their vacation more because some small businesses might feel more confident about opening up.

“Sure along those lines I am very happy for those business owners. It’s been a terrible year for those guys having to shut down because of the virus,” Salazar said.

However, a couple who was visiting Twin Falls from Washington said the announcement isn’t motivating them to get fully vaccinated just yet, because of what happened with Johnson and Johnson.

“So if it is going to be for the long haul, I much rather wear the mask than getting vaccinated,” John and Lashanda Herin said.

Some base jumpers KMVT met near the Perrine Bridge on Friday agreed with the Washington couple.

“No, I won’t get vaccinated. I don’t know if I want to get vaccinated . . . there has been no long term research on what that does to our bodies,” Paris and Gary said.

Other base jumpers said they might get vaccinated just because they want to be able to travel,

but Paris says not him.

“I live my life freely. If I can’t leave the country I guess I’m stuck here until this passes one day,” Paris said

