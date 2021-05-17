Water levels to fluctuate in the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting May 17. water levels will be increasing in the Sanke River until early June for an annual flush to assist juvenile salmon to reach the Pacific Ocean.

While this happens every year, it is notably earlier this year due to the severe drought conditions plaguing the Magic Valley.

The anticipation is that water levels will rise to five thousand cubic feet per second, which is great news for those viewing Shoshone Falls, but it comes with some danger as well.

Officials at the Bureau of Reclamation urge those recreating in and around the river to be wary of the changes, both this week and in the following weeks as those water levels reduce once again.

“We’re around the river one day, we just kind of maybe anticipate that that’s just going to be what the river is going to look like on a day-to-day basis,” says Christine Schuldheisz. “Be very aware of [your] surrounding[s], especially from now until early June when the river flows are going to be fluctuating a little bit and there are going to be changes in the river.”

The increase will incrementally rise through tomorrow. Starting next Monday, May 24. the water levels will begin to decrease as the flushing period comes to an end.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Offices stresses caution on the river, especially around Pillar Falls, during this time.

