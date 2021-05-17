Work-related fatalities down, but still high in Idaho

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho ranks among the top five highest occupational death rates in the western United States.

“Most of them [workers who died] were just like you, and they did not think it was going to happen to them,” said Occupational Safety & Health Administration Area Director David Kearns. “Most of the time they’re [accidents in the workplace] preventable, and they’re easily preventable. Most of the time, it’s not the first time an unsafe action, behavior activity or condition was present. People just get used to it, complacent to it.”

36 job-related deaths occurred in the Gem State in 2019, that according to the most recently released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. This total is a slight decrease from the year prior.

Construction and extraction occupations accounted for a third of the work-related fatalities in Idaho — the most of any industry. One subgroup of that field in which deaths are on the rise? Road workers.

“Throughout the nation, we’re seeing more traffic on those roadways,” said City of Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator Joshua Palmer. “We’re also seeing the same [in Twin Falls]. We’ve had a few near misses already and we’ve barely started the road construction season for this year.”

In Twin Falls, precautions are put in place to better ensure the safety of those workers.

“Whether it’s a contractor or a city crew working on a roadway, all of them have to file a permit with the city of Twin Falls if the work is on a city street,” Palmer said. “Part of the reason they need to be permitted is because we do require signage to be out, not only to direct traffic in the area but also to remind people to slow down.”

Twin Falls additionally created the My Parent Works Here campaign with the purpose of reminding drivers to show caution around construction sites, so those workers can make it home to their families.

No matter the industry, Kearns brought to light a commonality he sees in work-related tragedies.

“When it comes to employers, a lot of the time they’ll sit across the table from you and say I can’t believe this happened to this worker.....I could always count on him to get the job done no matter what,” Kearns said. “The guys you want to promote, the workers you want to put in those leadership positions aren’t just the ones who get it done no matter what; but, the ones who get it done, but they get it done safely.”

Kearns also reminded that workers have the right to a safe workplace. If you have any concerns about a situation that risks your safety on the job, you can contact OSHA.

