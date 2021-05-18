11 years in the making, Canyon Ridge Baseball is state bound

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —For the first time ever, the Canyon Ridge baseball team is going to the state tournament.

The Riverhawks beat Minico last week in the second place game to earn a berth to the 4a state tournament held at CSI’s Skip Walker Field.

It took 11 years, but this year’s group found a way to get it done in districts.

They’ve accumulated 19 wins in this historic campaign. Their 17 regular season victories ties a mark they set two years ago, according to head coach Chris Waitley.

Canyon Ridge opens the state tournament with Ridgevue on Thursday at 1 p.m. The district champion from the Southern Idaho Conference, is also making its inaugural appearance at state.

The teams met up once this year, with the Warhawks coming out on top back in March.

“I think we are both just very competitive teams, Ian Hughes said. “We’ll do what we want to do, they’ll do what they want to do, it will be a great game and we’re just coming to compete.”

“We’re just playing our game, settle down, just throw strikes, that’s all we need to do to win,” Kolten Price explained.

For both of the district representatives to hail from Twin Falls, means a lot to this team.

“I think it’s been the hard work we’ve been putting into the offseason and across town as well,” Stephen Garrett-Lagrone said. “They’ve been working hard, we’ve been working hard. I think just the extra hours in the winter helps to keep us going throughout the season.”

“I remember when I was an eighth grade, my sister was in the state title game at CSI,” exclaimed senior Luke Hudelson. “They came up just a little short, taking second. The whole atmosphere was just insane. It really just comes down to who plays the better game and I think that’s what we bring to the table.”

The capacity for Skip Walker Field is 500 fans, so arrive early for the games, otherwise you may not have a seat.

