Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington.(White House via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide made his pitch for young people to get vaccinated personal, sharing the struggles his own son has dealt with on an ongoing basis since contracting COVID-19 last fall.

Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, revealed during a White House briefing Tuesday that one of his sons came down with the virus late last year and continues to suffer lingering side effects. He used it to appeal to younger Americans to roll up their sleeves, even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk than older Americans to serious consequences from the virus.

“Unfortunately, he is one of the many Americans battling long term symptoms,” Slavitt said of his son, who is in his late teens. “Six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms.”

“Many young people are in this situation, and many, many have it worse,” Slavitt added.

Not much is known about what has come to be known as ‘long COVID.’

“We’re faced with a mystery,” Dr. Francis Collins, chief of the National Institutes of Health, said in March, as his agency kicked off additional studies to learn more about the condition and study potential treatments.

Researchers are hoping to learn whether it is a condition unique to COVID-19, or just a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections. They’re examining how many people are affected, and how long it lasts, and whether it’s possible that the source isn’t COVID-19 at all.

Meanwhile, Slavitt said that the surest way for young Americans to avoid a similar fate is to get vaccinated themselves.

“I know it’s easy when you’re young to imagine that these things don’t affect you, a vaccine may feel unnecessary, you feel healthy, you know people who had COVID and they’re doing alright,” he said, adding. “But we are still learning about the long term effects of COVID.”

