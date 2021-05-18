Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley caps summer enrollment due to needing more staff

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley has stopped accepting anymore children for their summer camps due to not having enough staff.

Bri Owen, the public affairs manager tells KMVT they do not want to accept any more students until they have enough staff because they want to make sure the children will be safe throughout the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club offers camps in the morning and afternoon throughout the summer offering everything from art to dance to soccer.

They want to ensure the quality of their programs is not affected, which is why they are stopping enrollment indefinitely.

“We are hiring, staff has to be at least 16 years old to apply, have to be able to pass a criminal background check, we hope our staff that applies likes to work with kids, because that is what you will be doing,” Bri Owen said.

The Boys and Girls Club will be participating in the Magic Valley Youth Hiring event on Friday, May 21. at the Magic Valley Mall.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley caps summer enrollment due to needing more staff
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley looking for more staff
From Learning to Leading.
Program at the College of Southern Idaho prepares students for IT positions
At the health fair, blood work in drawn and tested for multiple different diseases and illnesses.
Gooding man thanks North Canyon Medical Center’s Health Fair for saving his life
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash