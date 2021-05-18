Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley caps summer enrollment due to needing more staff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley has stopped accepting anymore children for their summer camps due to not having enough staff.

Bri Owen, the public affairs manager tells KMVT they do not want to accept any more students until they have enough staff because they want to make sure the children will be safe throughout the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club offers camps in the morning and afternoon throughout the summer offering everything from art to dance to soccer.

They want to ensure the quality of their programs is not affected, which is why they are stopping enrollment indefinitely.

“We are hiring, staff has to be at least 16 years old to apply, have to be able to pass a criminal background check, we hope our staff that applies likes to work with kids, because that is what you will be doing,” Bri Owen said.

The Boys and Girls Club will be participating in the Magic Valley Youth Hiring event on Friday, May 21. at the Magic Valley Mall.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.