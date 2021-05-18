Advertisement

Canyon Ridge athletes sign NLIs with their respective programs

Holtzen is the first to go Division I
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Canyon Ridge runner made history on Monday at his signing ceremony, being the first Riverhawk runner to go Division I.

Ryker Holtzen signed with the University of Wyoming.

Last week at Jerome High School, Holtzen won three individual district championships and helped the medley team win one as well. Now that team boasts the second fastest time in the 4A rankings ahead of this week’s state track and field championships at Eagle High School.

In 2017, Holtzen helped the Riverhawks take second at the state cross country championships.

He chose the Cowboys after looking at schools such as Eastern Washington University and University of Idaho.

Holtzen said, “I’d like to thank my family for pushing me and always attending all of my races. I don’t think they’ve ever missed a race.” He added, “I’d like to thank my coaches, Coach Benoit and Coach Patrick for pushing me and getting me to this level.”

The Cowboys just wrapped up the Mountain West Conference Championships, finishing fourth, their highest team finish since 2000.

Holtzen plans to major in ag business.

Soccer player Michael DeLaTorre followed.

The senior is taking his talents to North Idaho College.

DeLaTorre earned Great Basin All-Conference honors, playing for the Riverhawks.

Last season, he helped lead the team to a third place finish at the 4A state tournament.

The Cardinals compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

