Cause of Meadowbrook Apartment fire still unkown

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last night a blaze consumed the Meadowbrook apartment complex in Buhl, with one building on the property essentially a total loss.

“They’re pretty much a total loss,” said State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Between the fire, smoke and water damage it’s pretty extensive.”

As tragic as the moment is, Sandahl says it could have been much worse, if not for simple safety precautions.

“Smoke alarms worked, we’re real happy about that. We had no injuries, no fatalities and that’s always a plus in something like this,” said Sandahl. “Now what we’ve got to do is try to get some answers for the residents here and we’ll go from there.”

Around 40 residents were displaced from the complex last night. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and established a temporary shelter at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls.

“These guys are so graceful about this whole thing. I know that they’re traumatized, but they just have such a good spirit about it and they’re willing to accept whatever is going to happen,” said Diana Ochsner of the American Red Cross. “I’m sure that some shock is going to settle a little bit later on. But for right now they are just amazing people.”

Residents who were displaced have a tough road ahead, but, spirits are high and they are confident that they will get through.

“Mainly for my daughter, you know, I’m trying to be strong for her because I know it’s scaring her more and she’s really taken a toll from it. Because she’s just thinking about the fact that we lost everything,” said Meadowbrook resident Isaih Martinez. “We’ll get through it though, you know. That’s what I tell her, we’ll get through it, it’s alright. Don’t stress about it.”

Sandhal and his team have yet to determine the cause of the fire but were able to tell KMVT that the blaze did start on the outside of the building. Sandahl hopes to have more answers about what started the fire by the end of the week.

If you are interested in helping, contact Buhl City Hall about how to donate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.