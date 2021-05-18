Advertisement

43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash

Two vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Yakima and Lincoln in Jerome
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash at the intersection of Yakima and S. Lincoln Ave., in Jerome early Tuesday morning.

Lloyd Miller, 43, of Twin Falls, ID, was traveling southbound on S. Lincoln Ave. and Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, UT. Mickelson was traveling northbound on S. Lincoln Ave at Yakima.

Miller was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle turning left. Miller crossed the center lane of travel and crashed into Mickelson, who was pulling a horse trailer.

Miller succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Mickelson was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID.

Miller was not wearing his seatbelt. Mickelson was wearing his seatbelt.

The intersection was blocked for the crash investigation for approximately 3.5 hours. All lanes in the area have reopened.

The next of kin has been notified.

