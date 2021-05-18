Advertisement

Four-time state champion wrestler signs with Kent State University

Orr recorded a 168-6 record over his high school career
Buhl's Kade Orr is taking his talents to Kent State University.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A four-time state wrestling champion is making a move to the Division I level.

Kade Orr signed his National Letter of Intent with Kent State University.

The Buhl senior had more than 30 schools interested and started talking with them last year.

The Indian left behind a legacy that will be hard to match, four titles, a 168-6 record, five of those losses as a freshman and one ‘oopsie’, as he calls it, junior year.

The Golden Flashes compete in the Mid-American Conference and qualified four for this year’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Orr, who’s anticipating wrestling at 125 pounds has dreamed of becoming a Division I All-American.

Now he’s one step closer.

“The guy right now in my weight, he’s super tough, but he’ll be gone after next year,” Orr said. “He’s a national qualifier, I’ll be working with him every day, their lightweight coach is amazing. Everybody there is super pretty close-knit, I’m super excited to be around them.”

Orr has a little brother who plans to come up through the ranks.

After college, the elder Orr plans to move back to Idaho and work in wildlife conservation.

