Gooding man thanks North Canyon Medical Center’s Health Fair for saving his life

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Larry Hann and his wife have been going to North Canyon Medical Center’s health fair for as long as he can remember. He never thought it would save his life.

“It’s been a lifesaver,” Larry Hann said.

At the health fair, blood work is drawn and tested for multiple different diseases and illnesses.

“But eventually, all these health fairs, led them to discover that I may have cancer again, they did a little probe and they discovered that I may have colon cancer,” Hann said.

Hann says he felt totally normal, and never would have thought that he had cancer of any type.

“That’s the major thing, the things they have found, or that they caught, did not affect me, I didn’t feel them, there was nothing felt,” said Hann. “But all those little signals that are carried in your bloodstream there, saved my life.”

Shellie Amundson from North Canyon Medical Center says the hospital is glad they are able to provide this service to the community.

“There is a lot of individuals out there who don’t have health insurance, so depending if you pre-registered, or need to register, for $35 to $50, you can get the traditional health care panel and pay out of pocket, and then we have individuals who do have insurance, but their deductibles are so high that this is far cheaper to do this than run it through their insurance plan,” Amundson said.

Hann says he will continue going to the health fair for as long as he is able to.

“As long as I can keep walking, and moving, I’ll be here, it’s kept me alive this long, I have my 85th birthday coming around the corner, and there was a point in time,” Hann said.

