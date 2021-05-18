Gov. Little signs bills investing in education workforce

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little signed four bills this week directing millions of dollars to Idaho’s education.

“We have a constitutional and moral obligation to prepare our students to become lifelong learners and eventual participants in our state’s workforce,” Little said.

Little signed a literacy bill, House Bill 356, that puts $20 million toward summer reading programs which will support students who fell behind in learning during the pandemic.

Senate Bill 1154 will direct $3.5 million to expand and modernize secondary and post-secondary school programs to align with regional labor market needs; direct $500,000 for workforce training centers to develop and deliver content to constituents statewide; and direct $750,000 for workforce training programs specific to the food processing and manufacturing industry.

House Bill 338 and Senate Bill 1214 will direct $3 million to advance priorities from the Huron Report, which aims to improve collaboration across universities and yield savings over time; direct $2.5 million for an e-procurement system; and direct $500,000 for the first phase of an enterprise resource planning study, which will enhance collaboration and coordination across the four-year institutions resulting in increased efficiencies.

Little also signed House Bill 318, which directs $1 million for a zero textbook cost program at the community colleges to provide required reading materials to students at no cost.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.