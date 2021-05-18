Advertisement

Program at the College of Southern Idaho prepares students for IT positions

Network Systems Technician Program
From Learning to Leading.
From Learning to Leading.
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Computers and technology are more widely incorporated in the workplace than ever before.

The College of Southern Idaho has a program for those interested in computers and their associated networks.

In the network systems technician program, students are taught how to build and repair computers before learning CISCO networking technologies.

Graduates in this field not only help implement routed networks or work in IT support, but many also work in identifying security threats to a network and describing methods to mitigate those threats.

“We have a very high, over 90% placement rate with our graduating students,” said Network Systems Technicians Program Adviser Marcus Carpenter. “I tell my students, if you’re successful in this field, you’ll have a career for the rest of your life.”

Carpenter added graduates can take the skills they learn and get a job anywhere in the nation.

More information on CSI’s network systems technician program can be found here.

