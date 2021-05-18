Advertisement

Tips for a healthy yard as we head towards summer

“You want to make sure the grass is dry as you go into nighttime.”
5 tips for a healthy yard, 1. Have your soil tested, 2. Don't cut your grass too short, usually between 2-4 inches, 3. Use fertilizer in the early spring, 4. Water efficiently and early, and 5. Use a weed and feed to prevent weeds.(Pexels)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather is warming up people are looking forward to getting outside and many people are working to ensure their lawns are green and healthy.

lawn and garden expert Lance Walheim spoke with KMVT about several tips for a healthy yard.

First, he suggested having your soil tested to know if there are nutrients it needs, mow properly leaving the grass blades two to four inches tall, use a fertilizer and weed killer and one of the most important is proper watering.

He explained in much of the Western United States there are drought conditions so efficient watering is essential by watering early in the morning trying to soak the soil six to eight inches down and water at the right time of day.

“The best time of say is usually early in the morning. And there are two reasons for that, one, there is less wind and evaporation at that time, so you’re losing less water. But the other thing is you want to make sure the grass is dry as you go into nighttime because wet lawns at night can really promote diseases so you don’t want to do that.”

He added you can stick a screwdriver in the ground to see how far the water is soaking into the soil as it will easily go through wet soil and stop when it hits dry soil.

