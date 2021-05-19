Blaine County lifting mask mandates

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, May 17. the Hailey City Council voted to lift the city’s mask mandate, but the move was not easy. The vote came to a 2-2 tie, with Mayor Martha Burke breaking the tie.

Councilmember Sam Linnet, who voted to uphold the mandate cited worries about who is most affected by the council’s decision.

“The majority of our constituents want us to remain mandated,” said Linnet. “Second, lifting the mask mandate does not make our community safer, it makes our most vulnerable population more vulnerable and rewards those who refuse to wear masks or get the vaccine.”

On the other side, Heidi Husbands voted to remove the mandate but also said that she hopes that residents will continue to wear masks when indoors as she plans to do.

“I think people have to make that decision for their family, themselves, their neighbors, their friends. I would definitely encourage wearing masks inside, I plan to do it,” said Husbands. “I just hope that we can show some kindness, some love, some humanity and if you want to wear a mask, that’s ok. If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s ok.”

The decision to remove the mandate was made in multiple Blaine County cities, like Sun Valley and Ketchum, but the county itself still has yet to remove the mandate.

This indecision by the county has left some business owners in a tricky position.

“Personally, I feel that I don’t know which way to choose,” said Hailey Coffee Company owner Santos Serva. “You know there are going to be customers that want to see us workers wearing a mask. But at the same time, there are going to be people with no masks. It’s kind of a hard decision to make.”

Blaine County Commissioners will meet for a special session Thursday to lay the groundwork for a vote, which would come next Tuesday. Until then, residents and business owners are stuck in between.

Commissioner Dick Fosbury told KMVT the commissioners will closely follow CDC guidelines. He mentioned he doesn’t want to be back where they were last year, responding to one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country.

