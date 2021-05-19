Canyon Ridge baseball players sign their NLIs with Columbia Basin College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a good start to the week for Canyon Ridge Baseball.

On Monday, we featured the team making the state tournament. On Tuesday, a pair of senior standouts announced they are headed to the next level.

Both Ian Hughes and Steven Garrett-Lagrone are continuing their playing career at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.

The school competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference. Right now, the squad is 18-10 with about two weeks left in the season.

Both players want to move onto the four-year level afterwards and these Riverhawks are going to be roommates when they get up to Washington state.

“Me and Ian, we work well together, especially in the offseason,” Lagrone explained. “We go in together, we help each other get better, so I think going to Washington will be good to have each other there for each other to get better.”

Hughes said, “we both have the same plan to go play college baseball, Columbia Basin lined up for both of us, it’s cool we get to play together, but I’m honored to go play with him again.”

Before they take off for college, the fellas, along with the rest of the Riverhawks have some unfinished business, the state tournament which commences Thursday at CSI.

First pitch versus Ridgevue begins at 1 p.m.

