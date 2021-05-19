Castleford volleyball player inks with Division III program

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford High School features a volleyball player moving onto the Division III level.

Emma Dekiewiet signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan.

The volleyball team didn’t compete last fall due to health and safety concerns, plus scheduling challenges.

Dekiewiet earned honorable mention all-conference honors for the Wolves this past fall, helping Castleford take second place at the 1A DII state volleyball tournament in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.