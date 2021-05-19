Digital accessibility is more important than ever in a growing online world

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic the internet has become an essential part of daily life, from the workplace to school, and even shopping.

According to the University of Phoenix’s 2021 Online Accessibility Survey more than two thousand adults view disability as an aspect of diversity. Additionally, 76 percent of adults reported using at least one online accessibility feature such as spell check, zoom, keyboard navigation, closed captions, dictation, or narration.

Kelly Hermann from the University of Phoenix told KMVT most of our work and school is all digital with physical papers being used less and less. She explained digital accessibility means people with a disability, such as vision or hearing issues, have the same access to online content as those without a disability.

“I think it’s important for companies and organizations to remember that accessibility is a journey, it is not a destination,” said Hermann. “It’s not like we reach this status of nirvana and we’re kind of done with it and we don’t have to do anything again. It really is an opportunity for us to take stock of our digital content, ensure that it is accessible, and identify where it’s not, so we can come up with a game plan and a timeline and figure out we make it more accessible.”

She added one thing to focus on when creating digital content: to avoid too much color as it can be distracting and hard to see for people with vision problems or colorblindness.

You can visit the University of Phoenix’s news link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.