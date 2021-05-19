Advertisement

Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill primarily intended to thwart medical marijuana initiative backers from collecting signatures at pot shops in neighboring states.

The Republican governor in the veto message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday says the bill is discriminatory and unfair because it prevents qualified voters from participating in the state’s ballot initiative process.

The bill would only allow military members and missionaries to sign ballot initiatives outside of Idaho. The families of military members would be ineligible, as would students traveling abroad.

The bill passed the House but without enough votes to overcome a veto.

