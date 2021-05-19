Advertisement

Idaho inmate’s execution canceled, pending clemency hearing

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A scheduled execution for an Idaho man with terminal cancer has been canceled so the state’s Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence.

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 2 in connection with the 1985 murders of two people at a remote Idaho County cabin.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted Pizzuto’s request for a commutation hearing, and attorneys for the state and Pizzuto agreed that the execution should have stayed until the November hearing is concluded.

Pizzuto’s attorney Deborah Czuba says they are grateful and look forward to proving he deserves mercy.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

businessman hand using smart phone and keying the data to laptop,close up Seleted focus.
Digital accessibility is more important than ever in a growing online world
Riverhawk Baseball comments on historic year
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Police found a “significant amount” of heroin and meth from a home in Lewiston
Large amount of heroin and meth found at Lewiston home after traffic stop