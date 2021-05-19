Advertisement

Jerome Levy, other initiative passes in election

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 27 million dollar levy in Jerome for elementary schools has passed. The money will be used to build a new elementary school as well as repair Jefferson and Horizon Elementary. The bill passed with 831 in favor and 246 against.

In Burley, Jed Wayment has won the race for Highway District Commissioner for Sub-District 2. He beats out Todd Whitehead for the position, earning 51 percent of the vote. A temporary override levy for the Burley Library also passed. The levy will be used for 51 percent of operating funds and access to more materials for library funds and equipment for systems. 74 percent voted in favor of the bill.

