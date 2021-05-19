Advertisement

Jerome School District hoping to build new school by 2023

"Right now, our elementary, we're using every classroom, every space that we can find."
Vote on bond on May 18
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Votes for a twenty-seven-million-dollar bond that plans to build a new Kindergarten to sixth-grade school in the Jerome School District are being counted Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dale Layne tells KMVT that this bond would be vital in helping Jerome schools keep up with the rapid growth in the area.

Funds from the bond will also be used to make improvements and additions at the Jefferson and Horizon school properties as well, to transition them to K through six as well.

It’s Layne’s belief that this new school is necessary for helping Jerome catch up to the demand for adequate schooling in the area.

“Right now, our elementary, we’re using every classroom, every space that we can find,” said Layne. “We’re using small closet areas and all kinds of things for small groups and individual kids. We have no more space.”

The city has already purchased twenty acres of land on South Tiger Drive between Main and 100 South. Layne says if the bond passes the school would take some of that land and be completed in about two years.

