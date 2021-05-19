Advertisement

Ketchum joins relaunch of Support Local Gems

Residents and visitors are invited to Support Local Gems by being a customer of their favorite local shops and restaurants.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Ketchum has joined U.S. Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce to relaunch the second annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses as they come off a year of significant challenges.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, Ketchum residents and visitors are invited to Support Local Gems by being a customer of their favorite local shops and restaurants. All Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining safely at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

“We have all been through very challenging times and our local businesses have suffered greatly,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “I am very proud of all of Ketchum’s businesses for applying local protocols to keep their customers and employees safe. Let’s take every opportunity to support them.”

Last year, Ketchum’s businesses faced unprecedented hardships as they worked to remain viable through the pandemic. To support them, Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched Support Local Gems to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally. On the second annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to give their full support once again to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.

Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and the Boise Metro Chamber.

