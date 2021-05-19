Advertisement

Large amount of heroin and meth found at Lewiston home after traffic stop

Police found a “significant amount” of heroin and meth from a home in Lewiston
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police seized a “significant amount” of heroin and meth from a home in Lewiston on Tuesday following a traffic stop.

Troopers made a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. which led to the seizure of 30 grams of meth and 13 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

The traffic stop ultimately led to a search warrant for a home in Lewiston. That’s where ISP says it found a significant amount of heroin, meth, one firearm, cash, and other paraphernalia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lewiston Police Department helped ISP on this case.

