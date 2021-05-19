Lt. Gov. McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.

The 58-year-old Republican lieutenant governor announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene.

McGeachin, a businesswoman from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She has fought Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions even when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.

She drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an anti-government group in the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.