Advertisement

Lt. Gov. McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.

The 58-year-old Republican lieutenant governor announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene.

McGeachin, a businesswoman from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She has fought Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions even when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.

She drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an anti-government group in the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures
Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures
Inside Idaho State Capitol
Gov. Little signs bills investing in education workforce
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise
Gov. Little appoints Lewiston professor, to replace Rep. von Ehlinger