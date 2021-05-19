Peaceful protest planned for Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT— The cost of housing in the Blaine County area continues to climb, while the median income continues to fall. Now, some residents in Ketchum are standing up about the lack of affordable housing.

Krzysztof Gilarowski has lived in Ketchum for roughly five years with his family and is the manager of Limelight of Hotel. He said it took him about two months to find a place to live in Ketchum because of the cost of housing, and during that time he had to commute between Ketchum and Twin Falls.

“So you would see a two-bedroom apartment for $2,500, which I could not afford, I was looking for anywhere from $1,000 to $1,400,” said Gilarowski.

He said five years ago what he found was there just weren’t any apartments. Gilarowski said when reading the local newspaper, you might see two to three affordable apartments for rent, but they are usually snatched up quickly.

Others in Ketchum are dealing with the issue too. Gilarowski said to get by some people are doing long commutes to work or sharing rooms in small apartments, while others are living at home.

“These are people that are school teachers, nurses, service workers, moving back with their parents in their 30′s and 40′s, which is something no one wants to do,” Gilarowsk said.

The Blaine County Housing Authority said since 2013 the median income for a family of four in the County has dropped 16 percent, but the cost of housing has gone up more than 44 percent, for purchase and rent. Executive Director Nathan Harvil said part of the reason for the increased cost is people with deep pockets buying second homes in the scenic tourist area and the lucrative Airbnb business.

Blaine County housing costs (SK)

“$1.500 for even a weekend, and if you do that 52 times a year, that is a pretty good haul. Much better than just renting it to a long-term person,” Harvil said.

Gilarowski said he has noticed people are coming in and buying apartments as investment properties, and as a result limiting the amount of inventory from the local rental market. He also said during COVID, some people from out of state choose to live and work remotely from Ketchum

Blaine County usually sees about 650 advertised rentals in the local newspaper, and right now, more than halfway through the fiscal year, they have a little over 100 said Harvil.

The housing authority said they could use more than 200 affordable housing units, and there is one currently in the works called Bluebird Village. Harvil said one reason there is a lack of them is that homeowners just don’t want them next door to their property. He said in a way it is similar to the line in It’s a Wonderful Life.

“When a bell rings an angel gets its wings, Well in Blaine County every time a shovel touches dirt a lawyer gets a phone call,” Harvil said.

Ketchum city council member Micahel David said anytime a potentially good idea for housing development comes up people who live nearby fight it, “tooth and nail”. He added they also have resources to be able to fight it.

“They can hire attorneys. They can attend the public meetings, and they can really cause elected officials to get cold feet,” David said.

He also said land cost, building cost, and administrative costs have always created obstacles for the development of affordable workforce housing. Those factors could entice developers to build bigger more lucrative projects in the area, so they can turn a profit.

In an attempt to address the problem, Gilarowski said he and others are planning on staging a peaceful protest on Saturday at 11:30 am called Occupy Ketchum Town Square.

Peaceful protest planned Saturday for Ketchum (SK)

“I want to bring them in one place and show that frustration. Show people that are people that are struggling every day to make a living here in Blaine County,” said Gilarowski. “What I am also trying to do is to encourage these people to attend city council meetings, planning, and zoning meetings, because the people running our town need to hear from us.”

David said he has noticed the local workforce is starting to organize because they have had it, and they are not going to take it anymore. He also said local leaders and residents might now start taking notice because the issue is starting to affect small businesses whose employees can’t afford to live in the area.

“So we are starting to see some of the mainstay businesses that have been open seven days a week for decades now cutting back and closing on the weekend,” said David.

