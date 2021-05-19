Twin Falls businesswoman exemplifies the product of hard work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beatriz Guzman is an insurance agent in Twin Falls, who brings substantial amounts of experience to her practice.

“I’ve been working with insurance for over 25 years,” said Guzman. “I used to do lending and through lending, I became familiar with home and auto insurance. Once I left the lending field, it was natural to pursue a career in insurance.”

When Guzman struck out on her own, she saw it fit to name her company after an important presence in her life journey.

“Trinity Insurance Services. Trinity is very personal to me,” Guzman said. “I’m a Christian woman and God has certainly gotten me through many, many, many things. I only saw it fit to dedicate the business to God, to my Jesus and to my savior.”

Guzman — who recently opened an office on Filer Avenue — reflected on the journey her business career has taken her.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s been a lot of hard work. All of that hard work has certainly paid off,” Guzman said.

Guzman was taught at an early age to work hard.

“As a Latino woman, as a Mexican-American woman, the example I want to set not just to the LatinX generation, but also to any foreigner who is here [is that] our parents come with nothing, our parents come from poverty from other countries, and that was the case for me too,” Guzman said. “My parents still work on a farm in Castleford, so for me to be able to have my own business, this is big for us. "

She hopes others who come from similar backgrounds can be inspired by the example she has set.

“Me being able to do this....[others] should see that ‘oh man, this lady who came to this country with nothing and with Mexican parents also [opened her own business]’ we can do it too,” Guzman explained.

Guzman is grateful for those locally who have supported her along the way.

“The Idaho Women’s Business Center is a great resource,” Guzman added. “They’ve been very helpful, very encouraging. That [support] is what we need as new business owners.”

Given her journey, Guzman had one message for those seeking to open their own business: “Anybody can do it.”

