Twin Falls traffic worsening; solutions limited

Big data offers optimized solutions to regional traffic issues
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is no secret that traffic has been steadily worsening in some parts of Twin Falls.

This, in part due to rapid population growth — with people moving to the area more quickly than the infrastructure can keep up with.

“Our infrastructure continues to age,” said Megan Stark of the Idaho Transportation Department. “We are trying to do what we can to rebuild. As we have funding shortfalls in the state, there’s only so much we can do at a time.”

One company is using big data in an attempt to solve these problems.

“What we mean by big data is a combination of navigation devices we’ll use, commercial truck fleets and the cell phones we all carry,” said Streetlight Data VP of Marketing Martin Morzynski. “All these things produce millions if not billions of monthly location signals that we collect, process and interpret to understand how vehicles, bicycles, people and trucks move on America’s roadways.”

On occasion, their data will differ from expectations.

“It turns out, for example, that many more trucks are heading southeast to the next exit or entrance rather to get onto I-84 east than people anticipated,” Morzynski said. “That has implications for how things are moving today, and how they might change in the future if you were to build an additional crossing.”

According to their findings, the two Twin Falls intersections where drivers experience the worst rush hour traffic? Blue Lakes and Pole Line Road, as well as, Blue Lakes and Addison Avenue.

Fixing these problem areas isn’t a simple process, however. Not only is funding tight, but the road construction season is limited. Geographical features pose an additional challenge.

“The river, the lava beds and farm ground, all of that poses its own challenges,” Stark said. “We can’t build a road on a river. We can build bridges, but that’s as far as we can go...we have our challenges.”

