Debate over living wages heats up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With employers struggling to fill open positions and Federal Pandemic Unemployment programs set to end soon in the Gem State, the debate over Idaho workers’ pay has been reignited.

Some supporters of paying workers in the state of Idaho more money believe people should be paid a living wage — or a high enough wage necessary to maintain a normal standard of living.

One of these individuals is Idaho native Dan Price, who is the CEO of Gravity Payments. He took a one million dollar pay cut to ensure his employees were paid a minimum of $70,000 annually.

He says paying his workers more money benefitted his business overall.

“People say, well what about business? What about the bottom line? Well, we’ve tripled in size and our headcount is up by 80 percent,” Price said.

Price says a key component to the growth of his business was that the turnover rate was cut in half, which he believes is because employees no longer had to “job hop” in hopes of finding higher pay elsewhere.

He also believes that employers offering higher wages to their employees sends a clear message.

“Most importantly, it’s the sense that you [the worker] matter, that you’re worth it, that you have value,” Price said. “I believe the majority of workers out there deserve to have a starting wage of $70,000 dollars or more, and I believe they’re worth it.”

Price says when employees are not stressed about money, their capability and performance at work improves.

