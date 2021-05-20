Advertisement

Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ordered that a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans said Tuesday that there was probable cause to believe Demetri X.

Ewing was one of the two people who broke into a Lewiston home on Jan. 8, shot  Samuel Johns, then returned to a motel.

Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam made the same determination last week for Ewing’s 43-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing.

