Kimberly resident qualifies for Junior National shooting team

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jack Nelson caught the shooting bug when he was 11. Now he will represent the United States of America.

Nelson started shooting in 4-H when he lived in California and then won a Tri-County competition.

“I was hooked from then on,” Jack Nelson said.

Now the Nelsons live in Kimberly.

“People ask me, ‘did I get my son into shooting?’ It’s the other way around, Jack got me into shooting,” said Mark Nelson, Jack’s dad.

In April, Jack finished as the runner-up in the Bunker (International) Trap at the Junior National Team selection competition in Texas. This silver medal earned him a spot on the United States Shooting Junior National Travel Team.

“I’ve been trying for about three years to get on that team,” Jack Nelson said.

Back when Jack committed to the sport, he focused on Bunker Trap because he wanted to be an Olympian one day.

“It’s a lot faster than American trap, and the angles are a lot wider,” Nelson said. “You shoot one at each post and move as opposed to shoot five at each post and move.”

Jack also competes for Concordia University in Nebraska, but all of this is just another step in his goal to become an Olympian.

This road has been a complicated one because the closest bunker trap facility to the Magic Valley is in Colorado Springs. Jack can only make it down to Colorado so often.

Jack practices on his own machine at Jerome Gun Club, a universal trap machine at Hurtig Gun Club in Hailey, and a simulator laser at home. However, none are equivalent to the actual thing, where clay pigeons fly at around 70 miles per hour.

The Nelsons couldn’t be more thankful to work with those around the area who help Jack practice. With this help and Jack’s work ethic, his dad thinks the sky is the limit.

“I have no doubt that Jack will make the Olympic team one day, hopefully in 2024,” Mark Nelson said.

With the Junior National Team, Nelson will compete at the Junior World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan in August, and the Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru, in September.

“This will be my first time shooting internationally, so I’m really excited to see what that looks like,” Jack Nelson said.

