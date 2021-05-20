Mini-Cassia residents arrested after drug seizure

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Nevada Highway Patrol traffic stop leads to local residents being arrested and a methamphetamine seizure.

On Sunday at approximately 8:05 a.m. PT, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 93 near mile marker 21 in White Pine County, due to speeding.

But the trooper subsequently located approximately 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, Danielle Adams of Rupert, 37, was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the county jail. She is charged with multiple meth related crimes .

Her passenger, Jose Rosario Juarez, Jr. 39, of Burley, was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant and also faces drug charges.

