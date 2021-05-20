Advertisement

Mini-Cassia residents arrested after drug seizure

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Nevada Highway Patrol traffic stop leads to local residents being arrested and a methamphetamine seizure.

On Sunday at approximately 8:05 a.m. PT, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 93 near mile marker 21 in White Pine County, due to speeding.

But the trooper subsequently located approximately 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, Danielle Adams of Rupert, 37, was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the county jail. She is charged with multiple meth related crimes .

Her passenger, Jose Rosario Juarez, Jr. 39, of Burley, was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant and also faces drug charges.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

Two arrested over drug charges
“I just want to create the best conditions possible for our kids”
State Superintendent Ybarra stops in Twin Falls during Legislative Roadshow
Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult
Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho